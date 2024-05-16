Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,074 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Valaris worth $54,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Valaris by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $78.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

