Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $52.08 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of AGCO worth $52,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.05. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

