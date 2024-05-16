Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $56.45 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $56,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.83. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

