Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 383,586 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,586 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $54,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,653,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

