Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,023 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of General Motors worth $53,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,110,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 59,416 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in General Motors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,721,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 244,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 121,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

