Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,337 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $57,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

