Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,191 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Graco worth $55,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,088 shares of company stock worth $4,000,485. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

