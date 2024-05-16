Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $52,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 476,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $24,073,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $80.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

