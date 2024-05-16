Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum Sells 1,506 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $26,927.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,125.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

