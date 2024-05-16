Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

