ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 181,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 693,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

ProKidney Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $869.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $41,259.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,536.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ProKidney news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $43,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at $431,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $41,259.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,536.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,879 shares of company stock valued at $232,392. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

