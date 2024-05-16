PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Director Leland Jourdan Sells 2,162 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 96,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 95.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

