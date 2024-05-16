ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.14

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 1632444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 814.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

