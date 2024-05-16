Prudential’s (PRU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 803.80 ($10.10) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 684.73 ($8.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,188.50 ($14.93). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 749.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 815.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,640.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 65,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($602,635.12). 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

