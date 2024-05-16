Prudential’s (PRU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRU
Prudential Price Performance
Insider Activity at Prudential
In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 65,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £479,818.08 ($602,635.12). 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.