Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 331.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,139,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,096,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4,809.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.59. 372,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $367.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

