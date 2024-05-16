PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:PSQH opened at $4.00 on Thursday. PSQ has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.
PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PSQ will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PSQ
PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.
