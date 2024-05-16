Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Kristy Pipes Acquires 2,149 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.56. 246,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.48 and its 200 day moving average is $277.51. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

