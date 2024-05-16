PulteGroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,941 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $120.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,423. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.