Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a negative net margin of 75.50%. The company had revenue of C$13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 million.

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$9.52 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$9.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh purchased 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$51,332.82. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67. Also, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh purchased 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$51,332.82. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $390,926. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

