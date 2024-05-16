Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Issued By Wedbush

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.64 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $348.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.75. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $345.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.