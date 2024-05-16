Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Stock Up 1.5 %

Masco stock opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

