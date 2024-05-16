Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Increased by Analyst

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

