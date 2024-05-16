Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW) Lifted by Roth Capital

iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of iPower in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for iPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Get iPower alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

iPower Stock Up 42.6 %

Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.70.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

iPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.