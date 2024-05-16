Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Tigo Energy Price Performance

Tigo Energy stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy ( NASDAQ:TYGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.26% of Tigo Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tigo Energy

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $28,820.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,652.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.