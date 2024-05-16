QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after acquiring an additional 557,543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $173,120,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $129.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.