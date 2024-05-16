QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,340,000 after buying an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after purchasing an additional 343,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after buying an additional 140,401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 114,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

SSD opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,850 shares of company stock worth $941,408 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

