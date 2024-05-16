QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.22% of QuidelOrtho worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

