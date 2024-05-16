Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $404,163,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,381 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $6,304,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 during midday trading on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

