Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after buying an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,003,360.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,674,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,485,090.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,003,360.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,674,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,485,090.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 606,676 shares of company stock valued at $44,256,035. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.90. 1,335,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,137. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.