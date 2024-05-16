Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FALN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 74,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,054. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

