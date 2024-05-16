Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.53. 81,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,117. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.47. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

