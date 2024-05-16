Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

