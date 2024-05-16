Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,929.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,551. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,044.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,814.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,115.24.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

