Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ING Groep by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in ING Groep by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 83,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 386,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,384. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

