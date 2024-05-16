Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

RXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 188,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,846. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Insider Activity

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.