RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDNT. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

RadNet stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 379,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. RadNet has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 108.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 291,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter valued at $973,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RadNet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

