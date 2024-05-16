Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) versus Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Head-To-Head Review

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Vinci’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $15.88 billion N/A $2.58 billion $1.89 2.30 Vinci $74.50 billion 1.00 $5.09 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 16.66% 12.01% 1.17% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Raiffeisen Bank International and Vinci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinci 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats Vinci on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, wealth management, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, reporting, settlement, guarantees, letters of credit, fund administration, acceptances, brokerage, asset management, and custody services; and investment banking services, including asset based finance, fund finance and alternatives investments, loan syndication, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and debt and equity capital markets services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector. The Construction segment engages in designing and carrying out projects, which includes general contractor; geotechnical and structural engineering and related digital activities, as well as provision of services in nuclear engineering; proximity networks with active local companies, such as building, civil engineering, roadworks, rail works, and water works; property development, including residential and commercial properties; and management of serviced residences and property services. Vinci SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

