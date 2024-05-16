Raphael Lamm Buys 9,444 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm bought 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.03 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$28,615.32 ($18,950.54).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Raphael Lamm acquired 5,667 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.03 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,171.01 ($11,371.53).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Raphael Lamm purchased 17,472 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.00 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$52,416.00 ($34,712.58).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 16,072 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.95 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,428.47 ($31,409.58).

On Thursday, April 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 35,454 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.94 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,163.85 ($68,982.68).

On Tuesday, April 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 16,545 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.93 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,543.03 ($32,147.70).

On Thursday, April 11th, Raphael Lamm acquired 36,696 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.93 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,629.37 ($71,277.73).

On Monday, March 4th, Raphael Lamm acquired 354,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.82 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$998,634.00 ($661,347.02).

L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 17th. This is a positive change from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. L1 Long Short Fund’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.