Raymond James Weighs in on Gold Royalty Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.11. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.