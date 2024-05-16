RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) PT Lowered to $98.00 at HC Wainwright

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $48.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $451.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $79.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan bought 1,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,341,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $40,458.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,341,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,030 shares of company stock worth $105,517. 8.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

