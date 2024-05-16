RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCMT traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,226. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $170.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.78. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.47 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 74.07% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,056,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 466.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

