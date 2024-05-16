Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Incyte (INCY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) in the last few weeks:
- 5/2/2024 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/1/2024 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.
- 4/24/2024 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2024 – Incyte is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2024 – Incyte had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.72. 916,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,080. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
