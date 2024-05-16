Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Incyte (INCY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2024 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2024 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

4/24/2024 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Incyte is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Incyte had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.72. 916,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,080. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

