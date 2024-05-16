Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) CEO Frank J. Fertitta III Sells 800,000 Shares

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

