Red Rock Resorts (RRR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2024 – Red Rock Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

5/8/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Red Rock Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Red Rock Resorts is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $52.10. 77,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,597. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

