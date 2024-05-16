Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Performance

Redfin stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $939.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Redfin has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Natixis grew its stake in Redfin by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Redfin by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 80,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

