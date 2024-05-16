Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.51 on Monday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

