Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $47,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,475,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Repligen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $22,552,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $19,653,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 97.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $176.03 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

