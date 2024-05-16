Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 16th (AAN, AGI, ALRS, APEI, BGS, CNA, CPNG, CTRA, EXTR, FLXS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 16th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Hovde Group currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.50.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

