Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRFree Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.44 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$97.20 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$84.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.71.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.784 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. In related news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.17, for a total transaction of C$18,506,553.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,248 shares of company stock worth $31,628,397. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.