Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.44 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$97.20 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$84.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.784 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. In related news, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,320 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.02, for a total transaction of C$137,306.40. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.17, for a total transaction of C$18,506,553.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,248 shares of company stock worth $31,628,397. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

