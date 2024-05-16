RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The company had revenue of C$296.91 million during the quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.